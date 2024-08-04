Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
80 Reales 1844 B PS (Spain, Isabella II)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 80 Reales
- Year 1844
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Barcelona
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (216) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 80 Reales 1844 with mark B PS. This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33207 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,041. Bidding took place August 17, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (62)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- Cayón (20)
- cgb.fr (1)
- CNG (1)
- Coin Cabinet (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Erwin Dietrich (1)
- Felzmann (1)
- GINZA (1)
- Grün (2)
- Heritage (14)
- HERVERA (21)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Holmasto (1)
- ibercoin (7)
- Jesús Vico (9)
- Künker (1)
- Lugdunum (1)
- Monedalia.es (4)
- Nihon (1)
- Nomisma Aste (1)
- Oslo Myntgalleri (2)
- Rauch (1)
- Silicua Coins (2)
- Soler y Llach (33)
- Spink (1)
- Stack's (6)
- Tauler & Fau (14)
- UBS (1)
- Varesi (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
482 $
Price in auction currency 380 GBP
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
410 $
Price in auction currency 380 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 11
Where to sell?
For the sale of 80 Reales 1844 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
