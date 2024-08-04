Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
80 Reales 1842 S RD (Spain, Isabella II)
Photo by: Cayón Subastas
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 80 Reales
- Year 1842
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (43) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 80 Reales 1842 with mark S RD. This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 819 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place May 9, 2013.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (19)
- Cayón (6)
- HERVERA (5)
- ibercoin (2)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Soler y Llach (5)
- Tauler & Fau (4)
- UBS (1)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
508 $
Price in auction currency 470 EUR
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
394 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 22, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 18, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 9, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 2, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 25, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 80 Reales 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search