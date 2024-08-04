Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

80 Reales 1842 S RD (Spain, Isabella II)

Obverse 80 Reales 1842 S RD - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 80 Reales 1842 S RD - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 80 Reales
  • Year 1842
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (43) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 80 Reales 1842 with mark S RD. This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 819 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place May 9, 2013.

Spain 80 Reales 1842 S RD at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
508 $
Price in auction currency 470 EUR
Spain 80 Reales 1842 S RD at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
394 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
Spain 80 Reales 1842 S RD at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 80 Reales 1842 S RD at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 80 Reales 1842 S RD at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 80 Reales 1842 S RD at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 80 Reales 1842 S RD at auction Cayón - June 23, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date June 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 80 Reales 1842 S RD at auction Tauler & Fau - June 22, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 22, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 80 Reales 1842 S RD at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Spain 80 Reales 1842 S RD at auction Tauler & Fau - February 18, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 18, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 80 Reales 1842 S RD at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 23, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 80 Reales 1842 S RD at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 23, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 80 Reales 1842 S RD at auction Tauler & Fau - July 9, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 9, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 80 Reales 1842 S RD at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 80 Reales 1842 S RD at auction HERVERA - May 3, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date May 3, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 80 Reales 1842 S RD at auction Soler y Llach - May 2, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 2, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 80 Reales 1842 S RD at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 80 Reales 1842 S RD at auction Cayón - February 2, 2017
Seller Cayón
Date February 2, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 80 Reales 1842 S RD at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 10, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 80 Reales 1842 S RD at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 25, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 25, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 80 Reales 1842 S RD at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 80 Reales 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

