80 Reales 1838 B PS (Spain, Isabella II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 80 Reales
- Year 1838
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Barcelona
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 80 Reales 1838 with mark B PS. This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31496 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,640. Bidding took place January 7, 2018.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
451 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
605 $
Price in auction currency 560 EUR
