80 Reales 1838 B PS (Spain, Isabella II)

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 80 Reales 1838 with mark B PS. This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31496 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,640. Bidding took place January 7, 2018.

