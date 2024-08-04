80 Reales 1834 M CR (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 80 Reales 1834 with mark M CR. This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 465 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place June 7, 2023.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (6) XF (43) VF (67) Condition (slab) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (1)

Seller All companies

Auction World (1)

Aureo & Calicó (35)

Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)

Cayón (13)

Emporium Hamburg (1)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Grün (1)

Heritage Eur (2)

HERVERA (18)

HIRSCH (2)

ibercoin (3)

Jesús Vico (2)

Katz (1)

Künker (1)

Soler y Llach (25)

Tauler & Fau (8)

Teutoburger (1)

UBS (1)