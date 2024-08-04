Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

80 Reales 1834 M DG (Spain, Isabella II)

Obverse 80 Reales 1834 M DG - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 80 Reales 1834 M DG - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Hess Divo

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 80 Reales
  • Year 1834
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 80 Reales 1834 with mark M DG. This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 423 sold at the Hess Divo auction for CHF 38,000. Bidding took place October 22, 2014.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Cayón (1)
  • Hess Divo (1)
Spain 80 Reales 1834 M DG at auction Hess Divo - October 22, 2014
Seller Hess Divo
Date October 22, 2014
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
39982 $
Price in auction currency 38000 CHF
Spain 80 Reales 1834 M DG at auction Cayón - December 10, 2008
Seller Cayón
Date December 10, 2008
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 80 Reales 1834 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Isabella II Coins of Spain in 1834 All Spanish coins Spanish gold coins Spanish coins 80 Reales Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search