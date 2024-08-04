Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
80 Reales 1834 M DG (Spain, Isabella II)
Photo by: Hess Divo
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 80 Reales
- Year 1834
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 80 Reales 1834 with mark M DG. This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 423 sold at the Hess Divo auction for CHF 38,000. Bidding took place October 22, 2014.
Сondition
- All companies
- Cayón (1)
- Hess Divo (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 80 Reales 1834 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search