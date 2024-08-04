Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
40 Reales 1861 "Type 1861-1864" (Spain, Isabella II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,5 g
- Pure gold (0,1013 oz) 3,15 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 40 Reales
- Year 1861
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0)
Auction prices
Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin
Where to sell?
For the sale of 40 Reales 1861 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
