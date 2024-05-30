Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

20 Reales 1833 M (Spain, Isabella II)

Obverse 20 Reales 1833 M - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 20 Reales 1833 M - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: ibercoin

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 1,75 g
  • Diameter 15 mm

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 20 Reales
  • Year 1833
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 20 Reales 1833 with mark M. This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 88216 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place April 9, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Cayón (2)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • HERVERA (3)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
Spain 20 Reales 1833 M at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1026 $
Price in auction currency 950 EUR
Spain 20 Reales 1833 M at auction ibercoin - December 21, 2021
Seller ibercoin
Date December 21, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
789 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
Spain 20 Reales 1833 M at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Spain 20 Reales 1833 M at auction Heritage Eur - November 28, 2015
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 28, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 20 Reales 1833 M at auction HERVERA - July 10, 2014
Seller HERVERA
Date July 10, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 20 Reales 1833 M at auction HERVERA - February 27, 2014
Seller HERVERA
Date February 27, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 20 Reales 1833 M at auction Soler y Llach - February 26, 2014
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 26, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 20 Reales 1833 M at auction HERVERA - February 26, 2013
Seller HERVERA
Date February 26, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 20 Reales 1833 M at auction Soler y Llach - February 25, 2013
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 25, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 20 Reales 1833 M at auction Cayón - September 15, 2011
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
All companies 421
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Isabella II Coins of Spain in 1833 All Spanish coins Spanish gold coins Spanish coins 20 Reales Numismatic auctions
