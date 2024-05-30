Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
20 Reales 1833 M (Spain, Isabella II)
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 1,75 g
- Diameter 15 mm
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 20 Reales
- Year 1833
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 20 Reales 1833 with mark M. This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 88216 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place April 9, 2021.
Сondition
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1026 $
Price in auction currency 950 EUR
Seller ibercoin
Date December 21, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
789 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 28, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date February 27, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date February 26, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
