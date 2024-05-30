20 Reales 1833 M (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 20 Reales 1833 with mark M. This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 88216 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place April 9, 2021.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (3) VF (6)