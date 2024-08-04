100 Reales 1862. 6-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 100 Reales 1862 . 6-pointed star. This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1196 sold at the Daniel Frank Sedwick auction for USD 2,200. Bidding took place November 16, 2020.

