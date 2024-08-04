Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
100 Reales 1862. 6-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)
Variety: 6-pointed star
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 8,5 g
- Pure gold (0,246 oz) 7,65 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 100 Reales
- Year 1862
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 100 Reales 1862 . 6-pointed star. This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1196 sold at the Daniel Frank Sedwick auction for USD 2,200. Bidding took place November 16, 2020.
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
576 $
Price in auction currency 91000 JPY
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 16, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Popular sections
