Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

100 Reales 1862. 6-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Variety: 6-pointed star

Obverse 100 Reales 1862 6-pointed star - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 100 Reales 1862 6-pointed star - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 8,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,246 oz) 7,65 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 100 Reales
  • Year 1862
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 100 Reales 1862 . 6-pointed star. This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1196 sold at the Daniel Frank Sedwick auction for USD 2,200. Bidding took place November 16, 2020.

Spain 100 Reales 1862 at auction Cayón - July 17, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date July 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
463 $
Price in auction currency 425 EUR
Spain 100 Reales 1862 at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
576 $
Price in auction currency 91000 JPY
Spain 100 Reales 1862 at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 11, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 100 Reales 1862 at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - July 5, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 100 Reales 1862 at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 19, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 100 Reales 1862 at auction Stephen Album - June 16, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 16, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Spain 100 Reales 1862 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Spain 100 Reales 1862 at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 100 Reales 1862 at auction Cayón - May 14, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 100 Reales 1862 at auction Cayón - May 14, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 100 Reales 1862 at auction Cayón - May 14, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 100 Reales 1862 at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 100 Reales 1862 at auction CoinsNB - April 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Spain 100 Reales 1862 at auction CoinsNB - April 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Spain 100 Reales 1862 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 100 Reales 1862 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 100 Reales 1862 at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Spain 100 Reales 1862 at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Spain 100 Reales 1862 at auction Auction World - April 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 100 Reales 1862 at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Spain 100 Reales 1862 at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Spain 100 Reales 1862 at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Spain 100 Reales 1862 at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
