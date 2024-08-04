100 Reales 1859. 8-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 100 Reales 1859 . 8-pointed star. This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34255 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,160. Bidding took place January 17, 2023.

