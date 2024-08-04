Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

100 Reales 1859. 8-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Variety: 8-pointed star

Obverse 100 Reales 1859 8-pointed star - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 100 Reales 1859 8-pointed star - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: ibercoin

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 8,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,246 oz) 7,65 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 100 Reales
  • Year 1859
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Barcelona
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (310) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 100 Reales 1859 . 8-pointed star. This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34255 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,160. Bidding took place January 17, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Spain 100 Reales 1859 at auction Cayón - July 17, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date July 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
518 $
Price in auction currency 475 EUR
Spain 100 Reales 1859 at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - July 5, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
519 $
Price in auction currency 480 EUR
Spain 100 Reales 1859 at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 19, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 100 Reales 1859 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Spain 100 Reales 1859 at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 100 Reales 1859 at auction Sedwick - May 9, 2024
Seller Sedwick
Date May 9, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Spain 100 Reales 1859 at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - May 5, 2024
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 100 Reales 1859 at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - May 5, 2024
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 100 Reales 1859 at auction CoinsNB - April 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Spain 100 Reales 1859 at auction CoinsNB - April 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Spain 100 Reales 1859 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 100 Reales 1859 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 100 Reales 1859 at auction CoinsNB - February 24, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 24, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 100 Reales 1859 at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - February 23, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 100 Reales 1859 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 100 Reales 1859 at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 100 Reales 1859 at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 100 Reales 1859 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 100 Reales 1859 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 19, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 100 Reales 1859 at auction Stack's - October 16, 2023
Spain 100 Reales 1859 at auction Stack's - October 16, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date October 16, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 100 Reales 1859 at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 5, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Reales 1859 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

