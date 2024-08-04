Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
100 Reales 1859. 8-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)
Variety: 8-pointed star
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 8,5 g
- Pure gold (0,246 oz) 7,65 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 100 Reales
- Year 1859
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Barcelona
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 100 Reales 1859 . 8-pointed star. This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34255 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,160. Bidding took place January 17, 2023.
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
519 $
Price in auction currency 480 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 24, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date October 16, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 100 Reales 1859 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
