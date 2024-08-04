Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
100 Reales 1851 "Type 1851-1855". 7-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)
Variety: 7-pointed star
Photo by: ibercoin
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 8,5 g
- Pure gold (0,246 oz) 7,65 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 100 Reales
- Year 1851
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 100 Reales 1851 . 7-pointed star. This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1874 sold at the ibercoin auction for EUR 15,000. Bidding took place December 21, 2021.








Seller ibercoin
Date December 21, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
16917 $
Price in auction currency 15000 EUR
