100 Reales 1851 "Type 1851-1855". 7-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 100 Reales 1851 . 7-pointed star. This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1874 sold at the ibercoin auction for EUR 15,000. Bidding took place December 21, 2021.

Сondition XF (4) VF (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) DETAILS (4) Service NGC (4)