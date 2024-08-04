Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

100 Reales 1851 "Type 1851-1855". 7-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Variety: 7-pointed star

Obverse 100 Reales 1851 "Type 1851-1855" 7-pointed star - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 100 Reales 1851 "Type 1851-1855" 7-pointed star - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: ibercoin

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 8,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,246 oz) 7,65 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 100 Reales
  • Year 1851
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 100 Reales 1851 . 7-pointed star. This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1874 sold at the ibercoin auction for EUR 15,000. Bidding took place December 21, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
  • Cayón (1)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Soler y Llach (3)
Spain 100 Reales 1851 at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Spain 100 Reales 1851 at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - October 20, 2023
Spain 100 Reales 1851 at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - October 20, 2023
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date October 20, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Spain 100 Reales 1851 at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Spain 100 Reales 1851 at auction Soler y Llach - October 26, 2022
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 26, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Spain 100 Reales 1851 at auction ibercoin - December 21, 2021
Seller ibercoin
Date December 21, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
16917 $
Price in auction currency 15000 EUR
Spain 100 Reales 1851 at auction Cayón - December 10, 2006
Seller Cayón
Date December 10, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Reales 1851 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search