Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

100 Reales 1850 M DG (Spain, Isabella II)

Obverse 100 Reales 1850 M DG - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 100 Reales 1850 M DG - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 8,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,246 oz) 7,65 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 100 Reales
  • Year 1850
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 100 Reales 1850 with mark M DG. This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 88387 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 47,000. Bidding took place April 9, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Cayón (1)
  • Silicua Coins (1)
Spain 100 Reales 1850 M DG at auction Silicua Coins - June 24, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date June 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
421 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Spain 100 Reales 1850 M DG at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Reales 1850 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Isabella II Coins of Spain in 1850 All Spanish coins Spanish gold coins Spanish coins 100 Reales Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search