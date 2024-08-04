Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
100 Reales 1850 M DG (Spain, Isabella II)
Photo by: Cayón Subastas
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 8,5 g
- Pure gold (0,246 oz) 7,65 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 100 Reales
- Year 1850
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 100 Reales 1850 with mark M DG. This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 88387 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 47,000. Bidding took place April 9, 2021.
Сondition
- All companies
- Cayón (1)
- Silicua Coins (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 100 Reales 1850 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search