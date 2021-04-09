4 Maravedís 1840 Ja (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Maravedís 1840 with mark Ja. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Jubia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 88173 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place April 9, 2021.

Сondition VF (1) F (1)