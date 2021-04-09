Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Maravedís 1840 Ja (Spain, Isabella II)

Obverse 4 Maravedís 1840 Ja - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 4 Maravedís 1840 Ja - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 4 Maravedís
  • Year 1840
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Jubia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Maravedís 1840 with mark Ja. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Jubia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 88173 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place April 9, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Cayón (1)
Spain 4 Maravedís 1840 Ja at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
1545 $
Price in auction currency 1300 EUR
Spain 4 Maravedís 1840 Ja at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Maravedís 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

