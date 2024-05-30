4 Maravedís 1839 (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Maravedís 1839 . This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 88490 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place April 9, 2021.

Сondition XF (2) VF (4) F (5)