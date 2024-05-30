Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
4 Maravedís 1839 (Spain, Isabella II)
Photo by: Cayón Subastas
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 4 Maravedís
- Year 1839
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Maravedís 1839 . This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 88490 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place April 9, 2021.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (6)
- Cayón (3)
- Tauler & Fau (2)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
130 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 21 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 14, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 6, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
