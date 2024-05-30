Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Maravedís 1839 (Spain, Isabella II)

Obverse 4 Maravedís 1839 - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 4 Maravedís 1839 - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 4 Maravedís
  • Year 1839
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Segovia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Maravedís 1839 . This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 88490 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place April 9, 2021.

Spain 4 Maravedís 1839 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
130 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Spain 4 Maravedís 1839 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 21 EUR
Spain 4 Maravedís 1839 at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Maravedís 1839 at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Maravedís 1839 at auction Tauler & Fau - July 14, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 14, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Maravedís 1839 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 6, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 6, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Maravedís 1839 at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 10, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Maravedís 1839 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Maravedís 1839 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Maravedís 1839 at auction Cayón - September 15, 2011
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Maravedís 1839 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2011
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2011
Condition F
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Maravedís 1839 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

