Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Maravedís 1836 Ja (Spain, Isabella II)

Obverse 4 Maravedís 1836 Ja - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 4 Maravedís 1836 Ja - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: MARTÍ HERVERA S.L

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 4 Maravedís
  • Year 1836
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Jubia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Maravedís 1836 with mark Ja. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Jubia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3334 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 45. Bidding took place December 20, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • HERVERA (2)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
Spain 4 Maravedís 1836 Ja at auction HERVERA - December 20, 2011
Seller HERVERA
Date December 20, 2011
Condition F
Selling price
59 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Spain 4 Maravedís 1836 Ja at auction Soler y Llach - December 19, 2011
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 19, 2011
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1836 Ja at auction HERVERA - May 3, 2011
Seller HERVERA
Date May 3, 2011
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1836 Ja at auction Soler y Llach - May 2, 2011
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 2, 2011
Condition F
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Maravedís 1836 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Isabella II Coins of Spain in 1836 All Spanish coins Spanish copper coins Spanish coins 4 Maravedís Numismatic auctions
Category
Year
Search