4 Maravedís 1836 Ja (Spain, Isabella II)
Photo by: MARTÍ HERVERA S.L
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 4 Maravedís
- Year 1836
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Jubia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Maravedís 1836 with mark Ja. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Jubia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3334 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 45. Bidding took place December 20, 2011.
Сondition
- All companies
- HERVERA (2)
- Soler y Llach (2)
