3 Cuartos 1843 "Catalonia" (Spain, Isabella II)

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 3 Cuartos 1843 "Catalonia". This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 88018 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 340. Bidding took place April 9, 2021.

