Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Maravedís 1850 (Spain, Isabella II)
Photo by: Jesús Vico
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,5 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 2 Maravedís
- Year 1850
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (41)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Maravedís 1850 . This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 961 sold at the ibercoin auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place April 28, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
86 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date November 16, 2022
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date April 28, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 20, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 6, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 10, 2018
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Maravedís 1850 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
