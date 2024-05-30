Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Maravedís 1850 (Spain, Isabella II)

Obverse 2 Maravedís 1850 - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 2 Maravedís 1850 - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Jesús Vico

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 2 Maravedís
  • Year 1850
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Segovia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (41)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Maravedís 1850 . This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 961 sold at the ibercoin auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place April 28, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (18)
  • Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
  • Cayón (5)
  • Heritage (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • ibercoin (6)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (5)
Spain 2 Maravedís 1850 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
86 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Spain 2 Maravedís 1850 at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Spain 2 Maravedís 1850 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1850 at auction ibercoin - December 4, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1850 at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1850 at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - July 7, 2023
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1850 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 18, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1850 at auction Stack's - November 16, 2022
Spain 2 Maravedís 1850 at auction Stack's - November 16, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date November 16, 2022
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1850 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1850 at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 6, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1850 at auction ibercoin - April 28, 2021
Seller ibercoin
Date April 28, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1850 at auction Tauler & Fau - April 20, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 20, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1850 at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1850 at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1850 at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1850 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 20, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1850 at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 17, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1850 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 6, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 6, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1850 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1850 at auction Tauler & Fau - May 10, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 10, 2018
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1850 at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 21, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 21, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Maravedís 1850 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Isabella II Coins of Spain in 1850 All Spanish coins Spanish copper coins Spanish coins 2 Maravedís Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search