2 Maravedís 1850 (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Maravedís 1850 . This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 961 sold at the ibercoin auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place April 28, 2021.

Сondition UNC (8) AU (5) XF (20) VF (8) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (1) MS63 (1) RB (1) BN (2) Service NGC (3)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (18)

Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)

Cayón (5)

Heritage (1)

HERVERA (1)

ibercoin (6)

Jesús Vico (1)

Soler y Llach (2)

Stack's (1)

Tauler & Fau (5)