Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Maravedís 1845 (Spain, Isabella II)

Obverse 2 Maravedís 1845 - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 2 Maravedís 1845 - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Jesús Vico

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 2 Maravedís
  • Year 1845
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Segovia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (88)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Maravedís 1845 . This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1024 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place February 6, 2019.

Spain 2 Maravedís 1845 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Spain 2 Maravedís 1845 at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - April 19, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date April 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Spain 2 Maravedís 1845 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1845 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1845 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1845 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 18, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1845 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1845 at auction Stack's - November 16, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date November 16, 2022
Condition MS66 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1845 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1845 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 26, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1845 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1845 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 20, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1845 at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1845 at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1845 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 20, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1845 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 17, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1845 at auction Soler y Llach - May 21, 2020
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 21, 2020
Condition MS63 NN Coins
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1845 at auction Tauler & Fau - May 12, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 12, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1845 at auction Soler y Llach - December 17, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 17, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1845 at auction Cayón - July 18, 2019
Seller Cayón
Date July 18, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1845 at auction Cayón - July 18, 2019
Seller Cayón
Date July 18, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

