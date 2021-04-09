Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Maravedís 1844 J (Spain, Isabella II)

Obverse 2 Maravedís 1844 J - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 2 Maravedís 1844 J - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 2 Maravedís
  • Year 1844
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Jubia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Maravedís 1844 with mark J. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Jubia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 720 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place May 9, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (2)
  • Cayón (3)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (5)
  • ibercoin (3)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • Soler y Llach (5)
  • Tauler & Fau (4)
Spain 2 Maravedís 1844 J at auction Sedwick - November 2, 2022
Seller Sedwick
Date November 2, 2022
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
220 $
Price in auction currency 220 USD
Spain 2 Maravedís 1844 J at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1844 J at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 15, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Spain 2 Maravedís 1844 J at auction Tauler & Fau - April 9, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 9, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1844 J at auction ibercoin - January 30, 2019
Seller ibercoin
Date January 30, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1844 J at auction Tauler & Fau - October 15, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 15, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1844 J at auction Tauler & Fau - April 12, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1844 J at auction Tauler & Fau - May 17, 2017
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 17, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1844 J at auction HERVERA - May 5, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date May 5, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1844 J at auction Soler y Llach - May 4, 2016
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 4, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1844 J at auction ibercoin - October 22, 2015
Seller ibercoin
Date October 22, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1844 J at auction HERVERA - April 30, 2015
Seller HERVERA
Date April 30, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1844 J at auction Soler y Llach - April 29, 2015
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1844 J at auction HERVERA - October 16, 2014
Seller HERVERA
Date October 16, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1844 J at auction Soler y Llach - October 15, 2014
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1844 J at auction HERVERA - May 15, 2014
Seller HERVERA
Date May 15, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1844 J at auction Soler y Llach - May 4, 2014
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 4, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1844 J at auction Herrero - December 12, 2013
Seller Herrero
Date December 12, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1844 J at auction Cayón - May 9, 2013
Seller Cayón
Date May 9, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1844 J at auction HERVERA - May 7, 2013
Seller HERVERA
Date May 7, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1844 J at auction Soler y Llach - May 6, 2013
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 6, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Maravedís 1844 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Isabella II Coins of Spain in 1844 All Spanish coins Spanish copper coins Spanish coins 2 Maravedís Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search