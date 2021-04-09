Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Maravedís 1844 J (Spain, Isabella II)
Photo by: Cayón Subastas
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,5 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 2 Maravedís
- Year 1844
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Jubia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Maravedís 1844 with mark J. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Jubia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 720 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place May 9, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (2)
- Cayón (3)
- Herrero (1)
- HERVERA (5)
- ibercoin (3)
- Sedwick (1)
- Soler y Llach (5)
- Tauler & Fau (4)
Seller Sedwick
Date November 2, 2022
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
220 $
Price in auction currency 220 USD
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Seller ibercoin
Date January 30, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 15, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 17, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 4, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Maravedís 1844 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search