2 Maravedís 1844 J (Spain, Isabella II)

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Maravedís 1844 with mark J. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Jubia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 720 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place May 9, 2013.

