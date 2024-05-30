Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Maravedís 1844 (Spain, Isabella II)

Obverse 2 Maravedís 1844 - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 2 Maravedís 1844 - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Jesús Vico

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 2 Maravedís
  • Year 1844
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Segovia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (89) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Maravedís 1844 . This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2846 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place October 17, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (28)
  • Cayón (13)
  • Heritage (1)
  • HERVERA (7)
  • ibercoin (9)
  • Jesús Vico (5)
  • Silicua Coins (1)
  • Soler y Llach (8)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (14)
  • Teutoburger (2)
Spain 2 Maravedís 1844 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
51 $
Price in auction currency 47 EUR
Spain 2 Maravedís 1844 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Spain 2 Maravedís 1844 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1844 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1844 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1844 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 18, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1844 at auction Tauler & Fau - April 12, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1844 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 1, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1844 at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 15, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1844 at auction Stack's - November 16, 2022
Spain 2 Maravedís 1844 at auction Stack's - November 16, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date November 16, 2022
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1844 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1844 at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 6, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1844 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 26, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1844 at auction Silicua Coins - February 25, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date February 25, 2022
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1844 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 22, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1844 at auction ibercoin - November 11, 2021
Seller ibercoin
Date November 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1844 at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 6, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1844 at auction Tauler & Fau - June 29, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1844 at auction Soler y Llach - May 6, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 6, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1844 at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1844 at auction Teutoburger - February 25, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2021
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Maravedís 1844 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Isabella II Coins of Spain in 1844 All Spanish coins Spanish copper coins Spanish coins 2 Maravedís Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search