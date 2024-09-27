Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Maravedís 1841. Piedfort (Spain, Isabella II)
Variety: Piedfort
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,5 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 2 Maravedís
- Year 1841
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
