Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Maravedís 1838 (Spain, Isabella II)
Photo by: Jesús Vico
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,5 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 2 Maravedís
- Year 1838
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (86) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Maravedís 1838 . This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 277 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place December 17, 2020.
Сondition
Service
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 18 USD
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition MS63 NN Coins
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Silicua Coins
Date March 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Auctiones
Date June 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 6, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Jesús Vico
Date December 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
