2 Maravedís 1838 (Spain, Isabella II)

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Maravedís 1838 . This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 277 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place December 17, 2020.

