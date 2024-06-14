Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Maravedís 1838 (Spain, Isabella II)

Obverse 2 Maravedís 1838 - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 2 Maravedís 1838 - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Jesús Vico

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 2 Maravedís
  • Year 1838
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Segovia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (86) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Maravedís 1838 . This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 277 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place December 17, 2020.

Сondition
Service
  • All companies
  • Artemide Aste (1)
  • Auctiones (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (24)
  • Bertolami (1)
  • Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
  • Cayón (13)
  • Herrero (2)
  • HERVERA (7)
  • ibercoin (10)
  • Jesús Vico (4)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • Silicua Coins (2)
  • Soler y Llach (9)
  • Tauler & Fau (9)
  • Westfälische (1)
Spain 2 Maravedís 1838 at auction Rio de la Plata - June 14, 2024
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 18 USD
Spain 2 Maravedís 1838 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Spain 2 Maravedís 1838 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1838 at auction ibercoin - December 4, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition MS63 NN Coins
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1838 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1838 at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - July 7, 2023
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1838 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 18, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1838 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1838 at auction Silicua Coins - March 25, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date March 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1838 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 22, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1838 at auction Silicua Coins - December 17, 2021
Seller Silicua Coins
Date December 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1838 at auction Auctiones - June 20, 2021
Seller Auctiones
Date June 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1838 at auction Soler y Llach - May 6, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 6, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1838 at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1838 at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1838 at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1838 at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1838 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 20, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1838 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 17, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1838 at auction Jesús Vico - December 15, 2020
Seller Jesús Vico
Date December 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1838 at auction Soler y Llach - October 15, 2020
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Maravedís 1838 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Isabella II Coins of Spain in 1838 All Spanish coins Spanish copper coins Spanish coins 2 Maravedís Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search