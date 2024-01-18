10 Céntimos de real 1864 (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 10 Céntimos de real 1864 . This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 749 sold at the Jesús Vico auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place March 3, 2016.

