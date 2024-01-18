Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
10 Céntimos de real 1864 (Spain, Isabella II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 10 Céntimos de real
- Year 1864
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 10 Céntimos de real 1864 . This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 749 sold at the Jesús Vico auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place March 3, 2016.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Seller Jesús Vico
Date October 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date March 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 22, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 6, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 15, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 3, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 28, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date October 26, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Céntimos de real 1864 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
