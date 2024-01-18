Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

10 Céntimos de real 1864 (Spain, Isabella II)

Obverse 10 Céntimos de real 1864 - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 10 Céntimos de real 1864 - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Jesús Vico

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 10 Céntimos de real
  • Year 1864
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Segovia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 10 Céntimos de real 1864 . This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 749 sold at the Jesús Vico auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place March 3, 2016.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (7)
  • Cayón (3)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • Jesús Vico (4)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (4)
Spain 10 Céntimos de real 1864 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Spain 10 Céntimos de real 1864 at auction Jesús Vico - October 26, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date October 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Spain 10 Céntimos de real 1864 at auction Pesek Auctions - March 29, 2023
Spain 10 Céntimos de real 1864 at auction Pesek Auctions - March 29, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date March 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Céntimos de real 1864 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Céntimos de real 1864 at auction Jesús Vico - May 31, 2021
Seller Jesús Vico
Date May 31, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 10 Céntimos de real 1864 at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Céntimos de real 1864 at auction Tauler & Fau - September 22, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 22, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Céntimos de real 1864 at auction Jesús Vico - November 7, 2019
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 7, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 10 Céntimos de real 1864 at auction Cayón - October 18, 2019
Seller Cayón
Date October 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Céntimos de real 1864 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 6, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 6, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Céntimos de real 1864 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 15, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 15, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Céntimos de real 1864 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Céntimos de real 1864 at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 10, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Céntimos de real 1864 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Céntimos de real 1864 at auction Jesús Vico - March 3, 2016
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 3, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Céntimos de real 1864 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Céntimos de real 1864 at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 28, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 28, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Céntimos de real 1864 at auction HERVERA - February 28, 2012
Seller HERVERA
Date February 28, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 10 Céntimos de real 1864 at auction Soler y Llach - February 27, 2012
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 10 Céntimos de real 1864 at auction HERVERA - October 26, 2011
Seller HERVERA
Date October 26, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Céntimos de real 1864 at auction Soler y Llach - October 24, 2011
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 24, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Céntimos de real 1864 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Isabella II Coins of Spain in 1864 All Spanish coins Spanish copper coins Spanish coins 10 Céntimos de real Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Category
Year
Search