Pattern 5 Céntimos 1937. Copper (Spain, II Republic)
Variety: Copper
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Diameter 20 mm
Description
- Country Spain
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 5 Céntimos
- Year 1937
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish Pattern 5 Céntimos 1937 . Copper. This copper coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1076 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place May 9, 2013.
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
1926 $
Price in auction currency 1700 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
1621 $
Price in auction currency 1450 EUR
