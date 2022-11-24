Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

Pattern 5 Céntimos 1937. Copper (Spain, II Republic)

Variety: Copper

Obverse Pattern 5 Céntimos 1937 Copper - Coin Value - Spain, II Republic Reverse Pattern 5 Céntimos 1937 Copper - Coin Value - Spain, II Republic

Photo by: Soler y Llach S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Diameter 20 mm

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 5 Céntimos
  • Year 1937
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish Pattern 5 Céntimos 1937 . Copper. This copper coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1076 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place May 9, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Jesús Vico (2)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
Spain 5 Céntimos 1937 (Pattern) at auction Jesús Vico - November 24, 2022
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 24, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Spain 5 Céntimos 1937 (Pattern) at auction Soler y Llach - December 1, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
1926 $
Price in auction currency 1700 EUR
Spain 5 Céntimos 1937 (Pattern) at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
1621 $
Price in auction currency 1450 EUR
Spain 5 Céntimos 1937 (Pattern) at auction Jesús Vico - June 12, 2014
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 12, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
Spain 5 Céntimos 1937 (Pattern) at auction Cayón - May 9, 2013
Seller Cayón
Date May 9, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
All companies 421
Category
Year
Search