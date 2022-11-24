Pattern 5 Céntimos 1937. Copper (Spain, II Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish Pattern 5 Céntimos 1937 . Copper. This copper coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1076 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place May 9, 2013.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (3)