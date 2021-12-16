Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
Pattern 25 Céntimos 1937. Copper. Diameter 25 mm (Spain, II Republic)
Variety: Copper. Diameter 25 mm
Photo by: Soler y Llach S.L.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 6,5 g
- Diameter 25 mm
Description
- Country Spain
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 25 Céntimos
- Year 1937
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish Pattern 25 Céntimos 1937 . Copper. Diameter 25 mm. This copper coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 983 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place April 25, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (3)
- HERVERA (1)
- Soler y Llach (2)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
1694 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 6, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
42 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2020
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 17, 2017
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 25 Céntimos 1937 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
