Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

Pattern 25 Céntimos 1937. Copper. Diameter 25 mm (Spain, II Republic)

Variety: Copper. Diameter 25 mm

Obverse Pattern 25 Céntimos 1937 Copper Diameter 25 mm - Coin Value - Spain, II Republic Reverse Pattern 25 Céntimos 1937 Copper Diameter 25 mm - Coin Value - Spain, II Republic

Photo by: Soler y Llach S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,5 g
  • Diameter 25 mm

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 25 Céntimos
  • Year 1937
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish Pattern 25 Céntimos 1937 . Copper. Diameter 25 mm. This copper coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 983 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place April 25, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (3)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
Spain 25 Céntimos 1937 (Pattern) at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
1694 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
Spain 25 Céntimos 1937 (Pattern) at auction Soler y Llach - May 6, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 6, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
42 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Spain 25 Céntimos 1937 (Pattern) at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 17, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2020
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 25 Céntimos 1937 (Pattern) at auction Tauler & Fau - May 17, 2017
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 17, 2017
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 25 Céntimos 1937 (Pattern) at auction HERVERA - December 18, 2014
Seller HERVERA
Date December 18, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
Spain 25 Céntimos 1937 (Pattern) at auction Soler y Llach - December 17, 2014
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 17, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Spain 25 Céntimos 1937 (Pattern) at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 25, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 25, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 25 Céntimos 1937 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of II Republic Coins of Spain in 1937 All Spanish coins Spanish copper coins Spanish coins 25 Céntimos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search