Pattern 25 Céntimos 1937. Copper. Diameter 25 mm (Spain, II Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish Pattern 25 Céntimos 1937 . Copper. Diameter 25 mm. This copper coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 983 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place April 25, 2012.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (4) Condition (slab) MS64 (2) BN (2) Service NGC (2)