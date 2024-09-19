Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939

Pattern 25 Céntimos 1937. Brass (Spain, II Republic)

Variety: Brass

Specification

  • Metal Brass
  • Weight 6,5 g
  • Diameter 25 mm

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 25 Céntimos
  • Year 1937
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

Where to sell?

For the sale of 25 Céntimos 1937 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

