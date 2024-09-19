Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
Pattern 25 Céntimos 1937. Brass (Spain, II Republic)
Variety: Brass
Specification
- Metal Brass
- Weight 6,5 g
- Diameter 25 mm
Description
- Country Spain
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 25 Céntimos
- Year 1937
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (0) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin
Where to sell?
For the sale of 25 Céntimos 1937 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
