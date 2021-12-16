Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

Pattern 10 Céntimos 1937 (Spain, II Republic)

Obverse Pattern 10 Céntimos 1937 - Coin Value - Spain, II Republic Reverse Pattern 10 Céntimos 1937 - Coin Value - Spain, II Republic

Photo by: Soler y Llach S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,35 g
  • Diameter 22 mm

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 10 Céntimos
  • Year 1937
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish Pattern 10 Céntimos 1937 . This copper coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 942 sold at the Soler y Llach S.L. auction for EUR 1,700. Bidding took place May 6, 2021.

Spain 10 Céntimos 1937 (Pattern) at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
1694 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
Spain 10 Céntimos 1937 (Pattern) at auction Soler y Llach - May 6, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 6, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Céntimos 1937 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

