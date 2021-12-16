Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
Pattern 10 Céntimos 1937 (Spain, II Republic)
Photo by: Soler y Llach S.L.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,35 g
- Diameter 22 mm
Description
- Country Spain
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 10 Céntimos
- Year 1937
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish Pattern 10 Céntimos 1937 . This copper coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 942 sold at the Soler y Llach S.L. auction for EUR 1,700. Bidding took place May 6, 2021.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Céntimos 1937 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search