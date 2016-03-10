Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

Pattern 1 Peseta 1937. Iron (Spain, II Republic)

Variety: Iron

Obverse Pattern 1 Peseta 1937 Iron - Coin Value - Spain, II Republic Reverse Pattern 1 Peseta 1937 Iron - Coin Value - Spain, II Republic

Photo by: Monedalia.es

Specification

  • Metal Iron
  • Diameter 23 mm

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 1 Peseta
  • Year 1937
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish Pattern 1 Peseta 1937 . Iron. This iron coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2872 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 2,100. Bidding took place January 24, 2012.

Spain 1 Peseta 1937 (Pattern) at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 10, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
1047 $
Price in auction currency 950 EUR
Spain 1 Peseta 1937 (Pattern) at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 28, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 28, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
1655 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
Spain 1 Peseta 1937 (Pattern) at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 28, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 28, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Peseta 1937 (Pattern) at auction Cayón - December 11, 2012
Seller Cayón
Date December 11, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
Spain 1 Peseta 1937 (Pattern) at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 24, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Peseta 1937 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

