Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
Pattern 1 Peseta 1937. Iron (Spain, II Republic)
Variety: Iron
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish Pattern 1 Peseta 1937 . Iron. This iron coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2872 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 2,100. Bidding took place January 24, 2012.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
1047 $
Price in auction currency 950 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 28, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
1655 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 28, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
