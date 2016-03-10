Pattern 1 Peseta 1937. Iron (Spain, II Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish Pattern 1 Peseta 1937 . Iron. This iron coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2872 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 2,100. Bidding took place January 24, 2012.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1) XF (2) VF (1)