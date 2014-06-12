Pattern 1 Peseta 1937. Copper (Spain, II Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish Pattern 1 Peseta 1937 . Copper. This copper coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 353 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 2,500. Bidding took place April 1, 2008.

Сondition AU (1) VF (1)