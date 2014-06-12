Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

Pattern 1 Peseta 1937. Copper (Spain, II Republic)

Variety: Copper

Obverse Pattern 1 Peseta 1937 Copper - Coin Value - Spain, II Republic Reverse Pattern 1 Peseta 1937 Copper - Coin Value - Spain, II Republic

Photo by: Jesús Vico

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5 g
  • Diameter 23 mm

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 1 Peseta
  • Year 1937
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish Pattern 1 Peseta 1937 . Copper. This copper coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 353 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 2,500. Bidding took place April 1, 2008.

Spain 1 Peseta 1937 (Pattern) at auction Jesús Vico - June 12, 2014
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 12, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
3521 $
Price in auction currency 2600 EUR
Spain 1 Peseta 1937 (Pattern) at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 1, 2008
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 1, 2008
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Peseta 1937 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

