Pattern 1 Peseta 1934. Brass (Spain, II Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish Pattern 1 Peseta 1934 . Brass. This brass coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 349 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 3,900. Bidding took place April 1, 2008.

Сondition XF (1) VF (1)