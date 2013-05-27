Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

Pattern 1 Peseta 1934. Brass (Spain, II Republic)

Variety: Brass

Obverse Pattern 1 Peseta 1934 Brass - Coin Value - Spain, II Republic Reverse Pattern 1 Peseta 1934 Brass - Coin Value - Spain, II Republic

Photo by: Jesús Vico

Specification

  • Metal Brass
  • Weight 5 g
  • Diameter 23 mm

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 1 Peseta
  • Year 1934
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish Pattern 1 Peseta 1934 . Brass. This brass coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 349 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 3,900. Bidding took place April 1, 2008.

Spain 1 Peseta 1934 (Pattern) at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 27, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 27, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
414 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Spain 1 Peseta 1934 (Pattern) at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 1, 2008
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 1, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Peseta 1934 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

