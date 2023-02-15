Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

50 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "La Puebla de Cazalla". One-sided strike (Spain, II Republic)

Variety: One-sided strike

Obverse 50 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "La Puebla de Cazalla" One-sided strike - Coin Value - Spain, II Republic Reverse 50 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "La Puebla de Cazalla" One-sided strike - Coin Value - Spain, II Republic

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Brass
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 50 Céntimos
  • Year no date (1936-1939)
  • Mint La Puebla de Cazalla
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 50 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "La Puebla de Cazalla". One-sided strike. This brass coin from the times of II Republic struck at the La Puebla de Cazalla Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 281 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 460. Bidding took place December 16, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Cayón (1)
Spain 50 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "La Puebla de Cazalla" at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
150 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Spain 50 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "La Puebla de Cazalla" at auction Cayón - September 16, 2011
Seller Cayón
Date September 16, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Céntimos 1936 "La Puebla de Cazalla", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

