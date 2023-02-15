Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
50 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "La Puebla de Cazalla". One-sided strike (Spain, II Republic)
Variety: One-sided strike
Photo by: Cayón Subastas
Specification
- Metal Brass
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Spain
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 50 Céntimos
- Year no date (1936-1939)
- Mint La Puebla de Cazalla
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 50 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "La Puebla de Cazalla". One-sided strike. This brass coin from the times of II Republic struck at the La Puebla de Cazalla Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 281 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 460. Bidding took place December 16, 2021.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Céntimos 1936 "La Puebla de Cazalla", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
