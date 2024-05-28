Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

50 Céntimos 1937 PJR "Santander, Palencia and Burgos" (Spain, II Republic)

Obverse 50 Céntimos 1937 PJR "Santander, Palencia and Burgos" - Coin Value - Spain, II Republic Reverse 50 Céntimos 1937 PJR "Santander, Palencia and Burgos" - Coin Value - Spain, II Republic

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 2,45 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 50 Céntimos
  • Year 1937
  • Mint Santander, Palencia and Burgos
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 50 Céntimos 1937 "Santander, Palencia and Burgos" with mark PJR. This copper-nickel coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Santander, Palencia and Burgos Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 65296 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 192. Bidding took place May 31, 2018.

Spain 50 Céntimos 1937 PJR "Santander, Palencia and Burgos" at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
119 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Spain 50 Céntimos 1937 PJR "Santander, Palencia and Burgos" at auction Jesús Vico - April 16, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Spain 50 Céntimos 1937 PJR "Santander, Palencia and Burgos" at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 50 Céntimos 1937 PJR "Santander, Palencia and Burgos" at auction Cayón - March 14, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 50 Céntimos 1937 PJR "Santander, Palencia and Burgos" at auction Cayón - December 20, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 50 Céntimos 1937 PJR "Santander, Palencia and Burgos" at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 50 Céntimos 1937 PJR "Santander, Palencia and Burgos" at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 5, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 50 Céntimos 1937 PJR "Santander, Palencia and Burgos" at auction ibercoin - July 14, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date July 14, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 50 Céntimos 1937 PJR "Santander, Palencia and Burgos" at auction Cayón - April 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 29, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Spain 50 Céntimos 1937 PJR "Santander, Palencia and Burgos" at auction Cayón - April 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 29, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Spain 50 Céntimos 1937 PJR "Santander, Palencia and Burgos" at auction Cayón - April 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 29, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Spain 50 Céntimos 1937 PJR "Santander, Palencia and Burgos" at auction Cayón - April 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 29, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Spain 50 Céntimos 1937 PJR "Santander, Palencia and Burgos" at auction Cayón - April 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 29, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Spain 50 Céntimos 1937 PJR "Santander, Palencia and Burgos" at auction Coinhouse - December 21, 2020
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 21, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Spain 50 Céntimos 1937 PJR "Santander, Palencia and Burgos" at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 17, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2020
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 50 Céntimos 1937 PJR "Santander, Palencia and Burgos" at auction Tauler & Fau - December 16, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date December 16, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Spain 50 Céntimos 1937 PJR "Santander, Palencia and Burgos" at auction Tauler & Fau - July 9, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 9, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 50 Céntimos 1937 PJR "Santander, Palencia and Burgos" at auction Tauler & Fau - June 25, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 25, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Spain 50 Céntimos 1937 PJR "Santander, Palencia and Burgos" at auction Stephen Album - March 11, 2019
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 11, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Spain 50 Céntimos 1937 PJR "Santander, Palencia and Burgos" at auction HERVERA - September 19, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date September 19, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Spain 50 Céntimos 1937 PJR "Santander, Palencia and Burgos" at auction Heritage - June 15, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date June 15, 2017
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Céntimos 1937 "Santander, Palencia and Burgos", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

