Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
50 Céntimos 1937 PJR "Santander, Palencia and Burgos" (Spain, II Republic)
Auction Prices (23) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 50 Céntimos 1937 "Santander, Palencia and Burgos" with mark PJR. This copper-nickel coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Santander, Palencia and Burgos Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 65296 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 192. Bidding took place May 31, 2018.
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
119 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Seller Jesús Vico
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 21, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2020
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date December 16, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 9, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 25, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 11, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date September 19, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Céntimos 1937 "Santander, Palencia and Burgos", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
