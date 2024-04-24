Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

50 Céntimos 1937 "Santander, Palencia and Burgos" (Spain, II Republic)

Obverse 50 Céntimos 1937 "Santander, Palencia and Burgos" - Coin Value - Spain, II Republic Reverse 50 Céntimos 1937 "Santander, Palencia and Burgos" - Coin Value - Spain, II Republic

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 2,45 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 50 Céntimos
  • Year 1937
  • Mint Santander, Palencia and Burgos
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 50 Céntimos 1937 "Santander, Palencia and Burgos". This copper-nickel coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Santander, Palencia and Burgos Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1129 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place October 5, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (4)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • ibercoin (2)
  • Inasta (1)
  • Katz (3)
  • Silicua Coins (3)
  • Tauler & Fau (3)
Spain 50 Céntimos 1937 "Santander, Palencia and Burgos" at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Spain 50 Céntimos 1937 "Santander, Palencia and Burgos" at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 5, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Spain 50 Céntimos 1937 "Santander, Palencia and Burgos" at auction Silicua Coins - October 28, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date October 28, 2022
Condition MS65 NN Coins
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 50 Céntimos 1937 "Santander, Palencia and Burgos" at auction Coinhouse - June 26, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date June 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 50 Céntimos 1937 "Santander, Palencia and Burgos" at auction Silicua Coins - February 25, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date February 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 50 Céntimos 1937 "Santander, Palencia and Burgos" at auction Silicua Coins - January 28, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date January 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 50 Céntimos 1937 "Santander, Palencia and Burgos" at auction Tauler & Fau - March 16, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 50 Céntimos 1937 "Santander, Palencia and Burgos" at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 17, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 50 Céntimos 1937 "Santander, Palencia and Burgos" at auction Tauler & Fau - December 3, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date December 3, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 50 Céntimos 1937 "Santander, Palencia and Burgos" at auction ibercoin - September 26, 2019
Seller ibercoin
Date September 26, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 50 Céntimos 1937 "Santander, Palencia and Burgos" at auction Inasta - July 10, 2019
Seller Inasta
Date July 10, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 50 Céntimos 1937 "Santander, Palencia and Burgos" at auction Katz - October 28, 2018
Seller Katz
Date October 28, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 50 Céntimos 1937 "Santander, Palencia and Burgos" at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 4, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 4, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 50 Céntimos 1937 "Santander, Palencia and Burgos" at auction Katz - May 6, 2018
Seller Katz
Date May 6, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 50 Céntimos 1937 "Santander, Palencia and Burgos" at auction Katz - October 29, 2017
Seller Katz
Date October 29, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 50 Céntimos 1937 "Santander, Palencia and Burgos" at auction Tauler & Fau - September 26, 2017
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 26, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 50 Céntimos 1937 "Santander, Palencia and Burgos" at auction Heritage - June 15, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date June 15, 2017
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 50 Céntimos 1937 "Santander, Palencia and Burgos" at auction ibercoin - June 28, 2012
Seller ibercoin
Date June 28, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 50 Céntimos 1937 "Santander, Palencia and Burgos" at auction Cayón - December 12, 2007
Seller Cayón
Date December 12, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Céntimos 1937 "Santander, Palencia and Burgos", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

