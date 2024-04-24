Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
50 Céntimos 1937 "Santander, Palencia and Burgos" (Spain, II Republic)
Photo by: Cayón Subastas
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 2,45 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 50 Céntimos
- Year 1937
- Mint Santander, Palencia and Burgos
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 50 Céntimos 1937 "Santander, Palencia and Burgos". This copper-nickel coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Santander, Palencia and Burgos Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1129 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place October 5, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Seller Silicua Coins
Date October 28, 2022
Condition MS65 NN Coins
Selling price
******
Seller Coinhouse
Date June 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Silicua Coins
Date February 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Silicua Coins
Date January 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date December 3, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date September 26, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 26, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date June 15, 2017
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date June 28, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Céntimos 1937 "Santander, Palencia and Burgos", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
