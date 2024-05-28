50 Céntimos 1937 "Asturias and Leon" (Spain, II Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 50 Céntimos 1937 "Asturias and Leon". This copper-nickel coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Asturias and Leon Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1138 sold at the ibercoin auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place September 28, 2022.

