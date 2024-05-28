Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

50 Céntimos 1937 "Asturias and Leon" (Spain, II Republic)

Obverse 50 Céntimos 1937 "Asturias and Leon" - Coin Value - Spain, II Republic Reverse 50 Céntimos 1937 "Asturias and Leon" - Coin Value - Spain, II Republic

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 2,6 - 2,72 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 50 Céntimos
  • Year 1937
  • Mint Asturias and Leon
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 50 Céntimos 1937 "Asturias and Leon". This copper-nickel coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Asturias and Leon Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1138 sold at the ibercoin auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place September 28, 2022.

Spain 50 Céntimos 1937 "Asturias and Leon" at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
92 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Spain 50 Céntimos 1937 "Asturias and Leon" at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
139 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Spain 50 Céntimos 1937 "Asturias and Leon" at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 50 Céntimos 1937 "Asturias and Leon" at auction Rio de la Plata - September 15, 2023
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date September 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 50 Céntimos 1937 "Asturias and Leon" at auction Stephen Album - August 15, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date August 15, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 50 Céntimos 1937 "Asturias and Leon" at auction Silicua Coins - January 27, 2023
Seller Silicua Coins
Date January 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 50 Céntimos 1937 "Asturias and Leon" at auction Silicua Coins - January 27, 2023
Seller Silicua Coins
Date January 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 50 Céntimos 1937 "Asturias and Leon" at auction Silicua Coins - October 28, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date October 28, 2022
Condition MS65 NN Coins
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 50 Céntimos 1937 "Asturias and Leon" at auction Silicua Coins - October 28, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date October 28, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 50 Céntimos 1937 "Asturias and Leon" at auction Silicua Coins - August 26, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date August 26, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 50 Céntimos 1937 "Asturias and Leon" at auction Silicua Coins - May 27, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date May 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 50 Céntimos 1937 "Asturias and Leon" at auction Rio de la Plata - March 19, 2022
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 50 Céntimos 1937 "Asturias and Leon" at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 17, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2020
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 50 Céntimos 1937 "Asturias and Leon" at auction Stephen Album - May 4, 2020
Seller Stephen Album
Date May 4, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Spain 50 Céntimos 1937 "Asturias and Leon" at auction Tauler & Fau - December 3, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date December 3, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 50 Céntimos 1937 "Asturias and Leon" at auction Tauler & Fau - July 9, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 9, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 50 Céntimos 1937 "Asturias and Leon" at auction Tauler & Fau - June 19, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 19, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 50 Céntimos 1937 "Asturias and Leon" at auction ibercoin - June 25, 2014
Seller ibercoin
Date June 25, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
Spain 50 Céntimos 1937 "Asturias and Leon" at auction ibercoin - October 22, 2013
Seller ibercoin
Date October 22, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 50 Céntimos 1937 "Asturias and Leon" at auction ibercoin - October 22, 2013
Seller ibercoin
Date October 22, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 50 Céntimos 1937 "Asturias and Leon" at auction ibercoin - June 26, 2013
Seller ibercoin
Date June 26, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Céntimos 1937 "Asturias and Leon", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

