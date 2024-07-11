Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

50 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "Arenys de Mar" (Spain, II Republic)

Obverse 50 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "Arenys de Mar" - Coin Value - Spain, II Republic Reverse 50 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "Arenys de Mar" - Coin Value - Spain, II Republic

Photo by: The Coinhouse Auctions

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 1,7 g
  • Diameter 20,2 - 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 50 Céntimos
  • Year no date (1936-1939)
  • Mint Arenys de Mar
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 50 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "Arenys de Mar". This aluminum coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Arenys de Mar Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 122 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 4,200. Bidding took place January 19, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (9)
  • Coinhouse (2)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Klondike Auction (1)
  • Monedalia.es (2)
Spain 50 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "Arenys de Mar" at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 11, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
368 $
Price in auction currency 340 EUR
Spain 50 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "Arenys de Mar" at auction Klondike Auction - March 12, 2024
Seller Klondike Auction
Date March 12, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Spain 50 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "Arenys de Mar" at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
396 $
Price in auction currency 370 EUR
Spain 50 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "Arenys de Mar" at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 5, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 50 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "Arenys de Mar" at auction Monedalia.es - March 1, 2023
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 1, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 50 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "Arenys de Mar" at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 50 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "Arenys de Mar" at auction Coinhouse - December 21, 2020
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 21, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 50 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "Arenys de Mar" at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 17, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2020
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 50 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "Arenys de Mar" at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 20, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 50 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "Arenys de Mar" at auction Monedalia.es - May 28, 2020
Seller Monedalia.es
Date May 28, 2020
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 50 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "Arenys de Mar" at auction Coinhouse - March 29, 2020
Seller Coinhouse
Date March 29, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 50 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "Arenys de Mar" at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 16, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 16, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 50 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "Arenys de Mar" at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - November 11, 2017
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 11, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 50 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "Arenys de Mar" at auction Jesús Vico - November 6, 2014
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 6, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 50 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "Arenys de Mar" at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 26, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 26, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 50 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "Arenys de Mar" at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 26, 2010
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 26, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Spain 50 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "Arenys de Mar" at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 19, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Céntimos 1936 "Arenys de Mar", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of II Republic Coins of Spain in 1936 All Spanish coins Spanish aluminum coins Spanish coins 50 Céntimos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search