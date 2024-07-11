Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
50 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "Arenys de Mar" (Spain, II Republic)
Photo by: The Coinhouse Auctions
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 1,7 g
- Diameter 20,2 - 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 50 Céntimos
- Year no date (1936-1939)
- Mint Arenys de Mar
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 50 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "Arenys de Mar". This aluminum coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Arenys de Mar Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 122 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 4,200. Bidding took place January 19, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (9)
- Coinhouse (2)
- Jesús Vico (1)
- Klondike Auction (1)
- Monedalia.es (2)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
368 $
Price in auction currency 340 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
396 $
Price in auction currency 370 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 1, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 21, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2020
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monedalia.es
Date May 28, 2020
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coinhouse
Date March 29, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 16, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 6, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 26, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Céntimos 1936 "Arenys de Mar", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search