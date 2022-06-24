Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
50 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "L'Ametlla del Vallès". Without inscription (Spain, II Republic)
Variety: Without inscription
Photo by: ibercoin
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 0,6 - 0,9 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 50 Céntimos
- Year no date (1936-1939)
- Mint L'Ametlla del Vallès
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 50 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "L'Ametlla del Vallès". Without inscription. This aluminum coin from the times of II Republic struck at the L'Ametlla del Vallès Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 797 sold at the ibercoin auction for EUR 280. Bidding took place July 15, 2020.
Сondition
- All companies
- Cayón (1)
- ibercoin (1)
- Silicua Coins (3)
- Stephen Album (1)
- WAG (2)
Seller Silicua Coins
Date June 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
74 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Seller Silicua Coins
Date May 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
59 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Seller Silicua Coins
Date December 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date March 30, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 11, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Céntimos 1936 "L'Ametlla del Vallès", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search