Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

50 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "L'Ametlla del Vallès". Without inscription (Spain, II Republic)

Variety: Without inscription

Obverse 50 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "L'Ametlla del Vallès" Without inscription - Coin Value - Spain, II Republic Reverse 50 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "L'Ametlla del Vallès" Without inscription - Coin Value - Spain, II Republic

Photo by: ibercoin

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 0,6 - 0,9 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 50 Céntimos
  • Year no date (1936-1939)
  • Mint L'Ametlla del Vallès
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 50 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "L'Ametlla del Vallès". Without inscription. This aluminum coin from the times of II Republic struck at the L'Ametlla del Vallès Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 797 sold at the ibercoin auction for EUR 280. Bidding took place July 15, 2020.

Spain 50 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "L'Ametlla del Vallès" at auction Silicua Coins - June 24, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date June 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
74 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Spain 50 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "L'Ametlla del Vallès" at auction Silicua Coins - May 27, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date May 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
59 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Spain 50 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "L'Ametlla del Vallès" at auction Silicua Coins - December 17, 2021
Seller Silicua Coins
Date December 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 50 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "L'Ametlla del Vallès" at auction ibercoin - March 30, 2021
Seller ibercoin
Date March 30, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 50 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "L'Ametlla del Vallès" at auction Stephen Album - March 11, 2019
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 11, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 50 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "L'Ametlla del Vallès" at auction WAG - July 9, 2017
Seller WAG
Date July 9, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 50 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "L'Ametlla del Vallès" at auction WAG - June 15, 2014
Seller WAG
Date June 15, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 50 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "L'Ametlla del Vallès" at auction Cayón - December 12, 2007
Seller Cayón
Date December 12, 2007
Condition UNC
Selling price

