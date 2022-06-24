50 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "L'Ametlla del Vallès". Without inscription (Spain, II Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 50 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "L'Ametlla del Vallès". Without inscription. This aluminum coin from the times of II Republic struck at the L'Ametlla del Vallès Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 797 sold at the ibercoin auction for EUR 280. Bidding took place July 15, 2020.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (7)