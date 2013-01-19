Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

5 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "Nulles" (Spain, II Republic)

Obverse 5 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "Nulles" - Coin Value - Spain, II Republic Reverse 5 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "Nulles" - Coin Value - Spain, II Republic

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Zinc
  • Weight 1,4 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 5 Céntimos
  • Year no date (1936-1939)
  • Mint Nulles
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 5 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "Nulles". This zinc coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Nulles Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1330 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place September 21, 2011.

  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
Spain 5 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "Nulles" at auction Stephen Album - January 19, 2013
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 19, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
Spain 5 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "Nulles" at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 21, 2011
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 21, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
890 $
Price in auction currency 650 EUR
Spain 5 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "Nulles" at auction Cayón - October 5, 2005
Seller Cayón
Date October 5, 2005
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Céntimos 1936 "Nulles", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

