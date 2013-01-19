5 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "Nulles" (Spain, II Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 5 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "Nulles". This zinc coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Nulles Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1330 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place September 21, 2011.

Сondition UNC (2) VF (1)