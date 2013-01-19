Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
5 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "Nulles" (Spain, II Republic)
Photo by: Cayón Subastas
Specification
- Metal Zinc
- Weight 1,4 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 5 Céntimos
- Year no date (1936-1939)
- Mint Nulles
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 5 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "Nulles". This zinc coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Nulles Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1330 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place September 21, 2011.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Cayón (1)
- Stephen Album (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Céntimos 1936 "Nulles", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search