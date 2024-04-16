Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

5 Céntimos 1937 "Menorca" (Spain, II Republic)

Obverse 5 Céntimos 1937 "Menorca" - Coin Value - Spain, II Republic Reverse 5 Céntimos 1937 "Menorca" - Coin Value - Spain, II Republic

Photo by: Numismatik Naumann

Specification

  • Metal Brass
  • Weight 1,2 g
  • Diameter 13 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 5 Céntimos
  • Year 1937
  • Mint Menorca
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 5 Céntimos 1937 "Menorca". This brass coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Menorca Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 99583 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 600. Bidding took place November 20, 2022.

  • All companies
  • Aurea (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (5)
  • Heritage (1)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Naumann (1)
  • Stephen Album (2)
  • Teutoburger (1)
Spain 5 Céntimos 1937 "Menorca" at auction Jesús Vico - April 16, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Spain 5 Céntimos 1937 "Menorca" at auction ibercoin - December 4, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition MS62 NN Coins
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Spain 5 Céntimos 1937 "Menorca" at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 5 Céntimos 1937 "Menorca" at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 5 Céntimos 1937 "Menorca" at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 26, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 5 Céntimos 1937 "Menorca" at auction Naumann - November 7, 2021
Seller Naumann
Date November 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 5 Céntimos 1937 "Menorca" at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 14, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 14, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 5 Céntimos 1937 "Menorca" at auction Stephen Album - March 1, 2021
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 1, 2021
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Spain 5 Céntimos 1937 "Menorca" at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 17, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2020
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 5 Céntimos 1937 "Menorca" at auction Aurea - October 8, 2019
Seller Aurea
Date October 8, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 5 Céntimos 1937 "Menorca" at auction Stephen Album - March 11, 2019
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 11, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Spain 5 Céntimos 1937 "Menorca" at auction Katz - September 13, 2017
Seller Katz
Date September 13, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Spain 5 Céntimos 1937 "Menorca" at auction Heritage - March 27, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date March 27, 2014
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 5 Céntimos 1937 "Menorca" at auction Teutoburger - May 24, 2013
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 24, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Céntimos 1937 "Menorca", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

