5 Céntimos 1937 "Menorca" (Spain, II Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 5 Céntimos 1937 "Menorca". This brass coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Menorca Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 99583 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 600. Bidding took place November 20, 2022.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (2) XF (1) VF (6) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (1) MS61 (1) Service NN Coins (1) PCGS (1) NGC (2)