5 Céntimos 1937 "Menorca" (Spain, II Republic)
Specification
- Metal Brass
- Weight 1,2 g
- Diameter 13 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 5 Céntimos
- Year 1937
- Mint Menorca
- Purpose Circulation
Seller Jesús Vico
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition MS62 NN Coins
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Naumann
Date November 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 14, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 1, 2021
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2020
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 11, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date September 13, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date March 27, 2014
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
