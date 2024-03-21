Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
25 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "La Puebla de Cazalla". One-sided strike (Spain, II Republic)
Variety: One-sided strike
Specification
- Metal Brass
- Weight 4,25 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Spain
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 25 Céntimos
- Year no date (1936-1939)
- Mint La Puebla de Cazalla
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 25 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "La Puebla de Cazalla". One-sided strike. This brass coin from the times of II Republic struck at the La Puebla de Cazalla Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 255 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place October 27, 2010.
