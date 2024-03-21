Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

25 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "La Puebla de Cazalla". One-sided strike (Spain, II Republic)

Variety: One-sided strike

Obverse 25 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "La Puebla de Cazalla" One-sided strike - Coin Value - Spain, II Republic Reverse 25 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "La Puebla de Cazalla" One-sided strike - Coin Value - Spain, II Republic

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Brass
  • Weight 4,25 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 25 Céntimos
  • Year no date (1936-1939)
  • Mint La Puebla de Cazalla
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 25 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "La Puebla de Cazalla". One-sided strike. This brass coin from the times of II Republic struck at the La Puebla de Cazalla Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 255 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place October 27, 2010.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Cayón (2)
  • ibercoin (1)
Spain 25 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "La Puebla de Cazalla" at auction ibercoin - March 21, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 46 EUR
Spain 25 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "La Puebla de Cazalla" at auction Cayón - April 20, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date April 20, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
44 $
Price in auction currency 36 EUR
Spain 25 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "La Puebla de Cazalla" at auction Cayón - September 16, 2011
Seller Cayón
Date September 16, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 25 Céntimos 1936 "La Puebla de Cazalla", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of II Republic Coins of Spain in 1936 All Spanish coins Spanish brass coins Spanish coins 25 Céntimos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search