25 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "La Puebla de Cazalla". One-sided strike (Spain, II Republic)

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 25 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "La Puebla de Cazalla". One-sided strike. This brass coin from the times of II Republic struck at the La Puebla de Cazalla Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 255 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place October 27, 2010.

Сondition XF (1) VF (2)