Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

25 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "La Puebla de Cazalla" (Spain, II Republic)

Obverse 25 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "La Puebla de Cazalla" - Coin Value - Spain, II Republic Reverse 25 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "La Puebla de Cazalla" - Coin Value - Spain, II Republic

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Brass
  • Weight 4,25 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 25 Céntimos
  • Year no date (1936-1939)
  • Mint La Puebla de Cazalla
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 25 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "La Puebla de Cazalla". This brass coin from the times of II Republic struck at the La Puebla de Cazalla Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1620 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 555. Bidding took place June 3, 2015.

Spain 25 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "La Puebla de Cazalla" at auction Klondike Auction - March 12, 2024
Seller Klondike Auction
Date March 12, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Spain 25 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "La Puebla de Cazalla" at auction Klondike Auction - September 17, 2023
Seller Klondike Auction
Date September 17, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
181 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Spain 25 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "La Puebla de Cazalla" at auction Cayón - March 16, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date March 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
116 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Spain 25 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "La Puebla de Cazalla" at auction Jesús Vico - November 24, 2022
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 25 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "La Puebla de Cazalla" at auction Silicua Coins - August 26, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date August 26, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 25 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "La Puebla de Cazalla" at auction Silicua Coins - February 25, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date February 25, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 25 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "La Puebla de Cazalla" at auction ibercoin - December 4, 2018
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 25 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "La Puebla de Cazalla" at auction ibercoin - October 3, 2018
Seller ibercoin
Date October 3, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 25 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "La Puebla de Cazalla" at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 19, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 25 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "La Puebla de Cazalla" at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 31, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 25 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "La Puebla de Cazalla" at auction Cayón - April 20, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date April 20, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 25 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "La Puebla de Cazalla" at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - November 11, 2017
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 11, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 25 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "La Puebla de Cazalla" at auction Heritage - November 2, 2017
Spain 25 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "La Puebla de Cazalla" at auction Heritage - November 2, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2017
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 25 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "La Puebla de Cazalla" at auction Stephen Album - May 21, 2016
Seller Stephen Album
Date May 21, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 25 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "La Puebla de Cazalla" at auction Cayón - February 23, 2015
Seller Cayón
Date February 23, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 25 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "La Puebla de Cazalla" at auction Heritage - September 10, 2014
Spain 25 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "La Puebla de Cazalla" at auction Heritage - September 10, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2014
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 25 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "La Puebla de Cazalla" at auction Stack's - January 10, 2013
Spain 25 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "La Puebla de Cazalla" at auction Stack's - January 10, 2013
Seller Stack's
Date January 10, 2013
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 25 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "La Puebla de Cazalla" at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 25, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 25, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 25 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "La Puebla de Cazalla" at auction Cayón - September 16, 2011
Seller Cayón
Date September 16, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 25 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "La Puebla de Cazalla" at auction Cayón - January 21, 2011
Seller Cayón
Date January 21, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 25 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "La Puebla de Cazalla" at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 14, 2010
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 14, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

