25 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "La Puebla de Cazalla" (Spain, II Republic)
Specification
- Metal Brass
- Weight 4,25 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Spain
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 25 Céntimos
- Year no date (1936-1939)
- Mint La Puebla de Cazalla
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 25 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "La Puebla de Cazalla". This brass coin from the times of II Republic struck at the La Puebla de Cazalla Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1620 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 555. Bidding took place June 3, 2015.
Seller Klondike Auction
Date September 17, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
181 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Seller Silicua Coins
Date August 26, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Silicua Coins
Date February 25, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2017
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2014
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date January 10, 2013
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 25, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date September 16, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
