Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
25 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "Marchena". 025C (Spain, II Republic)
Variety: 025C
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 25 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "Marchena". 025C. This brass coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Marchena Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 808 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 950. Bidding took place May 3, 2011.
For the sale of 25 Céntimos 1936 "Marchena", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
