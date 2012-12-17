25 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "Marchena". 025C (Spain, II Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 25 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "Marchena". 025C. This brass coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Marchena Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 808 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 950. Bidding took place May 3, 2011.

Сondition VF (3)