Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

25 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "Marchena". 025C (Spain, II Republic)

Variety: 025C

Obverse 25 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "Marchena" 025C - Coin Value - Spain, II Republic
Reverse 25 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "Marchena" 025C - Coin Value - Spain, II Republic

Photo by: MARTÍ HERVERA S.L

Specification

  • Metal Brass
  • Weight 11,83 g
  • Diameter 42 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 25 Céntimos
  • Year no date (1936-1939)
  • Mint Marchena
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 25 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "Marchena". 025C. This brass coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Marchena Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 808 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 950. Bidding took place May 3, 2011.

  • All companies
  • HERVERA (2)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
Spain 25 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "Marchena" at auction HERVERA - December 18, 2012
Seller HERVERA
Date December 18, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 25 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "Marchena" at auction Soler y Llach - December 17, 2012
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 17, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 25 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "Marchena" at auction HERVERA - May 3, 2011
Seller HERVERA
Date May 3, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
1407 $
Price in auction currency 950 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of 25 Céntimos 1936 "Marchena", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

