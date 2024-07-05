Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

25 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "Marchena" (Spain, II Republic)

Obverse 25 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "Marchena" - Coin Value - Spain, II Republic Reverse 25 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "Marchena" - Coin Value - Spain, II Republic

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Brass
  • Weight 11,83 g
  • Diameter 42 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 25 Céntimos
  • Year no date (1936-1939)
  • Mint Marchena
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 25 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "Marchena". This brass coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Marchena Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1096 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 1,750. Bidding took place May 9, 2013.

Spain 25 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "Marchena" at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - July 5, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
44 $
Price in auction currency 41 EUR
Spain 25 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "Marchena" at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - July 5, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
130 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Spain 25 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "Marchena" at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 25 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "Marchena" at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 25, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 25, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 25, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 25 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "Marchena" at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 25 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "Marchena" at auction CoinsNB - March 30, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 30, 2024
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
Spain 25 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "Marchena" at auction Cayón - March 14, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date March 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 25 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "Marchena" at auction Cayón - March 14, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date March 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 25 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "Marchena" at auction Klondike Auction - March 12, 2024
Seller Klondike Auction
Date March 12, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Spain 25 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "Marchena" at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - February 23, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition VF
Spain 25 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "Marchena" at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 25 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "Marchena" at auction Cayón - December 20, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 25 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "Marchena" at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - December 15, 2023
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date December 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 25 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "Marchena" at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 25 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "Marchena" at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 20, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 25 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "Marchena" at auction Klondike Auction - September 17, 2023
Seller Klondike Auction
Date September 17, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Spain 25 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "Marchena" at auction Monedalia.es - September 6, 2023
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 6, 2023
Condition VF
Spain 25 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "Marchena" at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - July 7, 2023
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 7, 2023
Condition VF
Spain 25 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "Marchena" at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - July 7, 2023
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 25 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "Marchena" at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 5, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 25 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "Marchena" at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 23, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
