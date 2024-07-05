Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
25 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "Marchena" (Spain, II Republic)
Photo by: Cayón Subastas
Specification
- Metal Brass
- Weight 11,83 g
- Diameter 42 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 25 Céntimos
- Year no date (1936-1939)
- Mint Marchena
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (134) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 25 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "Marchena". This brass coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Marchena Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1096 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 1,750. Bidding took place May 9, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (51)
- Casa de Subastas de Madrid (12)
- Cayón (16)
- CoinsNB (1)
- HERVERA (5)
- ibercoin (11)
- Klondike Auction (2)
- Monedalia.es (2)
- Silicua Coins (1)
- Soler y Llach (21)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Tauler & Fau (10)
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
44 $
Price in auction currency 41 EUR
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
130 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 25, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 30, 2024
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date December 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 7
Where to sell?
For the sale of 25 Céntimos 1936 "Marchena", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search