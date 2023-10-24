Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

25 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "L'Ametlla del Vallès" (Spain, II Republic)

Obverse 25 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "L'Ametlla del Vallès" - Coin Value - Spain, II Republic Reverse 25 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "L'Ametlla del Vallès" - Coin Value - Spain, II Republic

Photo by: Silicua Coins SL

Specification

  • Metal Brass
  • Weight 1,8 - 2,2 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 25 Céntimos
  • Year no date (1936-1939)
  • Mint L'Ametlla del Vallès
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 25 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "L'Ametlla del Vallès". This brass coin from the times of II Republic struck at the L'Ametlla del Vallès Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3968 sold at the ibercoin auction for EUR 480. Bidding took place October 22, 2013.

Spain 25 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "L'Ametlla del Vallès" at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Spain 25 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "L'Ametlla del Vallès" at auction Tauler & Fau - July 4, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Spain 25 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "L'Ametlla del Vallès" at auction Silicua Coins - August 26, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date August 26, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Spain 25 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "L'Ametlla del Vallès" at auction Silicua Coins - June 24, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date June 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 25 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "L'Ametlla del Vallès" at auction Silicua Coins - February 25, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date February 25, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Spain 25 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "L'Ametlla del Vallès" at auction Silicua Coins - January 28, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date January 28, 2022
Condition MS65 NN Coins
Selling price
Spain 25 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "L'Ametlla del Vallès" at auction Silicua Coins - January 28, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date January 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 25 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "L'Ametlla del Vallès" at auction Silicua Coins - December 17, 2021
Seller Silicua Coins
Date December 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 25 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "L'Ametlla del Vallès" at auction ibercoin - March 30, 2021
Seller ibercoin
Date March 30, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 25 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "L'Ametlla del Vallès" at auction Schulman - March 3, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date March 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 25 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "L'Ametlla del Vallès" at auction Tauler & Fau - July 8, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 8, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 25 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "L'Ametlla del Vallès" at auction ibercoin - April 20, 2015
Seller ibercoin
Date April 20, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 25 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "L'Ametlla del Vallès" at auction Künker - October 31, 2013
Seller Künker
Date October 31, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 25 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "L'Ametlla del Vallès" at auction Cayón - December 12, 2007
Seller Cayón
Date December 12, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 25 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "L'Ametlla del Vallès" at auction Cayón - December 12, 2007
Seller Cayón
Date December 12, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 25 Céntimos 1936 "L'Ametlla del Vallès", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

