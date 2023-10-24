25 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "L'Ametlla del Vallès" (Spain, II Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 25 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "L'Ametlla del Vallès". This brass coin from the times of II Republic struck at the L'Ametlla del Vallès Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3968 sold at the ibercoin auction for EUR 480. Bidding took place October 22, 2013.

