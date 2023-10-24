Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
25 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "L'Ametlla del Vallès" (Spain, II Republic)
Photo by: Silicua Coins SL
Specification
- Metal Brass
- Weight 1,8 - 2,2 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 25 Céntimos
- Year no date (1936-1939)
- Mint L'Ametlla del Vallès
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 25 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "L'Ametlla del Vallès". This brass coin from the times of II Republic struck at the L'Ametlla del Vallès Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3968 sold at the ibercoin auction for EUR 480. Bidding took place October 22, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Cayón (2)
- ibercoin (2)
- Künker (1)
- Schulman (1)
- Silicua Coins (6)
- Tauler & Fau (3)
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Seller Silicua Coins
Date August 26, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Silicua Coins
Date June 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Silicua Coins
Date February 25, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Silicua Coins
Date January 28, 2022
Condition MS65 NN Coins
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Silicua Coins
Date January 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Silicua Coins
Date December 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date March 30, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 8, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date April 20, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date October 31, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 25 Céntimos 1936 "L'Ametlla del Vallès", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search