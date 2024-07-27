Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Pesetas 1937 "Asturias and Leon" (Spain, II Republic)
Photo by: Cayón Subastas
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 7,95 - 8,15 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 2 Pesetas
- Year 1937
- Mint Asturias and Leon
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (56) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Pesetas 1937 "Asturias and Leon". This copper-nickel coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Asturias and Leon Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1092 sold at the ibercoin auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place June 24, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auctiones (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (2)
- Cayón (2)
- Coinhouse (3)
- CoinsNB (8)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- HERVERA (2)
- ibercoin (5)
- Katz (3)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Numismática Leilões (2)
- Rio de la Plata (5)
- Silicua Coins (6)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Tauler & Fau (13)
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 15, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 27, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coinhouse
Date March 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 24, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date December 16, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date September 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stephen Album
Date August 15, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition MS65 NNc
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date January 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Pesetas 1937 "Asturias and Leon", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search