2 Pesetas 1937 "Asturias and Leon" (Spain, II Republic)

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Pesetas 1937 "Asturias and Leon". This copper-nickel coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Asturias and Leon Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1092 sold at the ibercoin auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place June 24, 2021.

