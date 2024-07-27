Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Pesetas 1937 "Asturias and Leon" (Spain, II Republic)

Obverse 2 Pesetas 1937 "Asturias and Leon" - Coin Value - Spain, II Republic Reverse 2 Pesetas 1937 "Asturias and Leon" - Coin Value - Spain, II Republic

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 7,95 - 8,15 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 2 Pesetas
  • Year 1937
  • Mint Asturias and Leon
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Pesetas 1937 "Asturias and Leon". This copper-nickel coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Asturias and Leon Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1092 sold at the ibercoin auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place June 24, 2021.

  • All companies
  • Auctiones (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (2)
  • Cayón (2)
  • Coinhouse (3)
  • CoinsNB (8)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • ibercoin (5)
  • Katz (3)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Numismática Leilões (2)
  • Rio de la Plata (5)
  • Silicua Coins (6)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (13)
Spain 2 Pesetas 1937 "Asturias and Leon" at auction CoinsNB - July 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 11 EUR
Spain 2 Pesetas 1937 "Asturias and Leon" at auction CoinsNB - June 30, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 14 EUR
Spain 2 Pesetas 1937 "Asturias and Leon" at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Spain 2 Pesetas 1937 "Asturias and Leon" at auction CoinsNB - June 15, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 15, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Pesetas 1937 "Asturias and Leon" at auction Rio de la Plata - June 14, 2024
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Pesetas 1937 "Asturias and Leon" at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Pesetas 1937 "Asturias and Leon" at auction CoinsNB - April 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 27, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Pesetas 1937 "Asturias and Leon" at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Pesetas 1937 "Asturias and Leon" at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Pesetas 1937 "Asturias and Leon" at auction Coinhouse - March 30, 2024
Seller Coinhouse
Date March 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Pesetas 1937 "Asturias and Leon" at auction CoinsNB - February 24, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 24, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Pesetas 1937 "Asturias and Leon" at auction CoinsNB - December 16, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date December 16, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Pesetas 1937 "Asturias and Leon" at auction ibercoin - December 4, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Pesetas 1937 "Asturias and Leon" at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Pesetas 1937 "Asturias and Leon" at auction Rio de la Plata - September 15, 2023
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date September 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Pesetas 1937 "Asturias and Leon" at auction Stephen Album - August 15, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date August 15, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Pesetas 1937 "Asturias and Leon" at auction Monedalia.es - March 1, 2023
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Pesetas 1937 "Asturias and Leon" at auction Tauler & Fau - February 1, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition MS65 NNc
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Pesetas 1937 "Asturias and Leon" at auction Numismática Leilões - January 23, 2023
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date January 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Pesetas 1937 "Asturias and Leon" at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Pesetas 1937 "Asturias and Leon" at auction Rio de la Plata - December 8, 2022
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pesetas 1937 "Asturias and Leon", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

