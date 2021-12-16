Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
15 Céntimos 1937 "Olot" (Spain, II Republic)
Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH
Specification
- Metal Iron
- Weight 5,51 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Spain
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 15 Céntimos
- Year 1937
- Mint Olot
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 15 Céntimos 1937 "Olot". This iron coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Olot Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3988 sold at the ibercoin auction for EUR 3,250. Bidding took place October 22, 2013.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Baldwin's (1)
- Coinhouse (2)
- ibercoin (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
1355 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
102 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Seller ibercoin
Date October 22, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 15 Céntimos 1937 "Olot", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search