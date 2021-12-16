Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

15 Céntimos 1937 "Olot" (Spain, II Republic)

Obverse 15 Céntimos 1937 "Olot" - Coin Value - Spain, II Republic Reverse 15 Céntimos 1937 "Olot" - Coin Value - Spain, II Republic

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Iron
  • Weight 5,51 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 15 Céntimos
  • Year 1937
  • Mint Olot
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 15 Céntimos 1937 "Olot". This iron coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Olot Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3988 sold at the ibercoin auction for EUR 3,250. Bidding took place October 22, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Coinhouse (2)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
Spain 15 Céntimos 1937 "Olot" at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
1355 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Spain 15 Céntimos 1937 "Olot" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
102 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Spain 15 Céntimos 1937 "Olot" at auction Coinhouse - January 31, 2021
Seller Coinhouse
Date January 31, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 15 Céntimos 1937 "Olot" at auction Coinhouse - December 21, 2020
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 21, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 15 Céntimos 1937 "Olot" at auction ibercoin - October 22, 2013
Seller ibercoin
Date October 22, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 15 Céntimos 1937 "Olot" at auction Baldwin's - May 2, 2006
Seller Baldwin's
Date May 2, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 15 Céntimos 1937 "Olot", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

