10 Céntimos 1936-1939 "La Puebla de Cazalla" (Spain, II Republic)
Specification
- Metal Brass
- Weight 3,5 g
- Diameter 23,5 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Spain
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 10 Céntimos
- Year 1936-1939
- Mint La Puebla de Cazalla
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 10 Céntimos 1936-1939 "La Puebla de Cazalla". This brass coin from the times of II Republic struck at the La Puebla de Cazalla Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25762 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 6,325. Bidding took place September 7, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Silicua Coins
Date August 26, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
130 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Seller Silicua Coins
Date February 25, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
179 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 11, 2019
Condition VG
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date September 16, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Céntimos 1936 "La Puebla de Cazalla", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
