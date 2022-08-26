10 Céntimos 1936-1939 "La Puebla de Cazalla" (Spain, II Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 10 Céntimos 1936-1939 "La Puebla de Cazalla". This brass coin from the times of II Republic struck at the La Puebla de Cazalla Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25762 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 6,325. Bidding took place September 7, 2011.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (2) VF (1) F (2) VG (1) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) DETAILS (2) BN (1) Service NGC (3)