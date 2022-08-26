Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

10 Céntimos 1936-1939 "La Puebla de Cazalla" (Spain, II Republic)

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Brass
  • Weight 3,5 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 10 Céntimos
  • Year 1936-1939
  • Mint La Puebla de Cazalla
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 10 Céntimos 1936-1939 "La Puebla de Cazalla". This brass coin from the times of II Republic struck at the La Puebla de Cazalla Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25762 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 6,325. Bidding took place September 7, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Cayón (3)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Silicua Coins (2)
  • Stephen Album (1)
Spain 10 Céntimos 1936-1939 "La Puebla de Cazalla" at auction Silicua Coins - August 26, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date August 26, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
130 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Spain 10 Céntimos 1936-1939 "La Puebla de Cazalla" at auction Silicua Coins - February 25, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date February 25, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
179 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Spain 10 Céntimos 1936-1939 "La Puebla de Cazalla" at auction Stephen Album - March 11, 2019
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 11, 2019
Condition VG
Selling price
******
Spain 10 Céntimos 1936-1939 "La Puebla de Cazalla" at auction Cayón - April 20, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date April 20, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 10 Céntimos 1936-1939 "La Puebla de Cazalla" at auction Cayón - February 23, 2015
Seller Cayón
Date February 23, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 10 Céntimos 1936-1939 "La Puebla de Cazalla" at auction Cayón - September 16, 2011
Seller Cayón
Date September 16, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 10 Céntimos 1936-1939 "La Puebla de Cazalla" at auction Heritage - September 12, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2011
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Céntimos 1936 "La Puebla de Cazalla", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

