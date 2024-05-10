10 Céntimos 1937 "Olot" (Spain, II Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 10 Céntimos 1937 "Olot". This iron coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Olot Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6137 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place September 22, 2021.

