Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
10 Céntimos 1937 "Olot" (Spain, II Republic)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Iron
- Weight 3,37 - 3,64 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Spain
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 10 Céntimos
- Year 1937
- Mint Olot
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (48)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 10 Céntimos 1937 "Olot". This iron coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Olot Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6137 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place September 22, 2021.
Сondition
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
83 $
Price in auction currency 77 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date September 22, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date December 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 11, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 7, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date February 20, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date January 30, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
