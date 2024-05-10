Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

10 Céntimos 1937 "Olot" (Spain, II Republic)

Obverse 10 Céntimos 1937 "Olot" - Coin Value - Spain, II Republic Reverse 10 Céntimos 1937 "Olot" - Coin Value - Spain, II Republic

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Iron
  • Weight 3,37 - 3,64 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 10 Céntimos
  • Year 1937
  • Mint Olot
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (48)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 10 Céntimos 1937 "Olot". This iron coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Olot Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6137 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place September 22, 2021.

Spain 10 Céntimos 1937 "Olot" at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
83 $
Price in auction currency 77 EUR
Spain 10 Céntimos 1937 "Olot" at auction CoinsNB - March 30, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Spain 10 Céntimos 1937 "Olot" at auction CoinsNB - March 30, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Spain 10 Céntimos 1937 "Olot" at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 5, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Spain 10 Céntimos 1937 "Olot" at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Spain 10 Céntimos 1937 "Olot" at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Spain 10 Céntimos 1937 "Olot" at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Spain 10 Céntimos 1937 "Olot" at auction Tauler & Fau - November 11, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Spain 10 Céntimos 1937 "Olot" at auction Cayón - September 22, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date September 22, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Spain 10 Céntimos 1937 "Olot" at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 31, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Spain 10 Céntimos 1937 "Olot" at auction Schulman - March 3, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date March 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Spain 10 Céntimos 1937 "Olot" at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Spain 10 Céntimos 1937 "Olot" at auction ibercoin - December 18, 2019
Seller ibercoin
Date December 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Spain 10 Céntimos 1937 "Olot" at auction Stephen Album - March 11, 2019
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 11, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Spain 10 Céntimos 1937 "Olot" at auction Jesús Vico - March 7, 2019
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 7, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Spain 10 Céntimos 1937 "Olot" at auction Cayón - February 20, 2019
Seller Cayón
Date February 20, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Spain 10 Céntimos 1937 "Olot" at auction ibercoin - January 30, 2019
Seller ibercoin
Date January 30, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Spain 10 Céntimos 1937 "Olot" at auction ibercoin - June 27, 2018
Seller ibercoin
Date June 27, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Spain 10 Céntimos 1937 "Olot" at auction Cayón - April 20, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date April 20, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Spain 10 Céntimos 1937 "Olot" at auction Tauler & Fau - March 20, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 20, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 10 Céntimos 1937 "Olot" at auction Tauler & Fau - February 20, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 20, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******


Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Céntimos 1937 "Olot", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

