Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

10 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "Nulles" (Spain, II Republic)

Obverse 10 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "Nulles" - Coin Value - Spain, II Republic Reverse 10 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "Nulles" - Coin Value - Spain, II Republic

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Zinc
  • Weight 1,16 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 10 Céntimos
  • Year no date (1936-1939)
  • Mint Nulles
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 10 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "Nulles". This zinc coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Nulles Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1494 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place September 20, 2010.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Cayón (1)
Spain 10 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "Nulles" at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 20, 2010
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 20, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
719 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Spain 10 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "Nulles" at auction Cayón - October 5, 2005
Seller Cayón
Date October 5, 2005
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Céntimos 1936 "Nulles", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of II Republic Coins of Spain in 1936 All Spanish coins Spanish zinc coins Spanish coins 10 Céntimos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Category
Year
Search