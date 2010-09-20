Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
10 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "Nulles" (Spain, II Republic)
Photo by: Cayón Subastas
Specification
- Metal Zinc
- Weight 1,16 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 10 Céntimos
- Year no date (1936-1939)
- Mint Nulles
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 10 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "Nulles". This zinc coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Nulles Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1494 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place September 20, 2010.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Cayón (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Céntimos 1936 "Nulles", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search