10 Céntimos 1937 "Menorca" (Spain, II Republic)
Specification
- Metal Brass
- Weight 1,45 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 10 Céntimos
- Year 1937
- Mint Menorca
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 10 Céntimos 1937 "Menorca". This brass coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Menorca Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1862 sold at the Soler y Llach S.L. auction for EUR 19,500. Bidding took place June 15, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition MS65 NN Coins
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2020
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 11, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date February 23, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date September 13, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
