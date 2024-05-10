Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

10 Céntimos 1937 "Menorca" (Spain, II Republic)

Obverse 10 Céntimos 1937 "Menorca" - Coin Value - Spain, II Republic Reverse 10 Céntimos 1937 "Menorca" - Coin Value - Spain, II Republic

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Brass
  • Weight 1,45 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 10 Céntimos
  • Year 1937
  • Mint Menorca
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 10 Céntimos 1937 "Menorca". This brass coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Menorca Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1862 sold at the Soler y Llach S.L. auction for EUR 19,500. Bidding took place June 15, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aurea (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Teutoburger (2)
Spain 10 Céntimos 1937 "Menorca" at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 10 Céntimos 1937 "Menorca" at auction ibercoin - December 4, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition MS65 NN Coins
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Spain 10 Céntimos 1937 "Menorca" at auction Coinhouse - May 8, 2021
Seller Coinhouse
Date May 8, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Spain 10 Céntimos 1937 "Menorca" at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 17, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2020
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Céntimos 1937 "Menorca" at auction Aurea - October 8, 2019
Seller Aurea
Date October 8, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Céntimos 1937 "Menorca" at auction Stephen Album - March 11, 2019
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 11, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Céntimos 1937 "Menorca" at auction HERVERA - February 23, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date February 23, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Céntimos 1937 "Menorca" at auction Katz - September 13, 2017
Seller Katz
Date September 13, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Céntimos 1937 "Menorca" at auction Teutoburger - May 30, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 30, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 10 Céntimos 1937 "Menorca" at auction Teutoburger - May 24, 2013
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 24, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Céntimos 1937 "Menorca", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

