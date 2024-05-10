10 Céntimos 1937 "Menorca" (Spain, II Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 10 Céntimos 1937 "Menorca". This brass coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Menorca Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1862 sold at the Soler y Llach S.L. auction for EUR 19,500. Bidding took place June 15, 2022.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (2) XF (5) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) Service NN Coins (1) NGC (1)