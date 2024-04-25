Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1 Peseta no date (1936-1939) "Arahal" (Spain, II Republic)

Obverse 1 Peseta no date (1936-1939) "Arahal" - Coin Value - Spain, II Republic Reverse 1 Peseta no date (1936-1939) "Arahal" - Coin Value - Spain, II Republic

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Brass
  • Weight 4,3 g
  • Diameter 25,5 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 1 Peseta
  • Year no date (1936-1939)
  • Mint Arahal
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Peseta no date (1936-1939) "Arahal". This brass coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Arahal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 489 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 2,400. Bidding took place April 25, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aurea (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (6)
  • Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
  • Cayón (1)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Klondike Auction (2)
  • Schulman (1)
  • Silicua Coins (1)
  • Soler y Llach (4)
  • Stack's (1)
Spain 1 Peseta no date (1936-1939) "Arahal" at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 25, 2024
Spain 1 Peseta no date (1936-1939) "Arahal" at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 25, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
123 $
Price in auction currency 115 EUR
Spain 1 Peseta no date (1936-1939) "Arahal" at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 25, 2024
Spain 1 Peseta no date (1936-1939) "Arahal" at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 25, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
64 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Spain 1 Peseta no date (1936-1939) "Arahal" at auction CoinsNB - March 30, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta no date (1936-1939) "Arahal" at auction Klondike Auction - March 12, 2024
Seller Klondike Auction
Date March 12, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Spain 1 Peseta no date (1936-1939) "Arahal" at auction Klondike Auction - September 17, 2023
Seller Klondike Auction
Date September 17, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta no date (1936-1939) "Arahal" at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 5, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta no date (1936-1939) "Arahal" at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 15, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta no date (1936-1939) "Arahal" at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - October 21, 2022
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date October 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta no date (1936-1939) "Arahal" at auction Silicua Coins - June 24, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date June 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta no date (1936-1939) "Arahal" at auction Schulman - March 3, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date March 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1 Peseta no date (1936-1939) "Arahal" at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 17, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta no date (1936-1939) "Arahal" at auction Aurea - October 8, 2019
Seller Aurea
Date October 8, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta no date (1936-1939) "Arahal" at auction Stack's - October 17, 2018
Spain 1 Peseta no date (1936-1939) "Arahal" at auction Stack's - October 17, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date October 17, 2018
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta no date (1936-1939) "Arahal" at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 9, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 9, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta no date (1936-1939) "Arahal" at auction Soler y Llach - May 4, 2014
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 4, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta no date (1936-1939) "Arahal" at auction Soler y Llach - May 6, 2013
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 6, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Peseta no date (1936-1939) "Arahal" at auction Soler y Llach - July 2, 2012
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 2, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Peseta no date (1936-1939) "Arahal" at auction Soler y Llach - February 27, 2012
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1 Peseta no date (1936-1939) "Arahal" at auction Cayón - December 10, 2006
Seller Cayón
Date December 10, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Peseta 1936 "Arahal", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of II Republic Coins of Spain in 1936 All Spanish coins Spanish brass coins Spanish coins 1 Peseta Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search