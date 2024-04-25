1 Peseta no date (1936-1939) "Arahal" (Spain, II Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Peseta no date (1936-1939) "Arahal". This brass coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Arahal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 489 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 2,400. Bidding took place April 25, 2024.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (3) XF (11) VF (3) Condition (slab) MS62 (2) AU58 (2) Service NGC (3) PCGS (1)