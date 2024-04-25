Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 Peseta no date (1936-1939) "Arahal" (Spain, II Republic)
Photo by: Cayón Subastas
Specification
- Metal Brass
- Weight 4,3 g
- Diameter 25,5 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 1 Peseta
- Year no date (1936-1939)
- Mint Arahal
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Peseta no date (1936-1939) "Arahal". This brass coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Arahal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 489 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 2,400. Bidding took place April 25, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
123 $
Price in auction currency 115 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
64 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Seller Klondike Auction
Date September 17, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date October 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Silicua Coins
Date June 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date October 17, 2018
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 9, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 4, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
