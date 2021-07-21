Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 Peseta no date (1936-1939) "Segarra de Gaia". Brass (Spain, II Republic)
Variety: Brass
Photo by: ibercoin
Specification
- Metal Brass
- Weight 2,1 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 1 Peseta
- Year no date (1936-1939)
- Mint Segarra de Gaia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Peseta no date (1936-1939) "Segarra de Gaia". Brass. This brass coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Segarra de Gaia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4861 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place January 21, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- HERVERA (1)
- ibercoin (1)
- Schulman (1)
- Stephen Album (2)
Seller Alexander
Date August 27, 2022
Condition MS63
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 520 RUB
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Peseta 1936 "Segarra de Gaia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search