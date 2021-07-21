Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1 Peseta no date (1936-1939) "Segarra de Gaia". Brass (Spain, II Republic)

Variety: Brass

Obverse 1 Peseta no date (1936-1939) "Segarra de Gaia" Brass - Coin Value - Spain, II Republic Reverse 1 Peseta no date (1936-1939) "Segarra de Gaia" Brass - Coin Value - Spain, II Republic

Photo by: ibercoin

Specification

  • Metal Brass
  • Weight 2,1 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 1 Peseta
  • Year no date (1936-1939)
  • Mint Segarra de Gaia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Peseta no date (1936-1939) "Segarra de Gaia". Brass. This brass coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Segarra de Gaia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4861 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place January 21, 2011.

Spain 1 Peseta no date (1936-1939) "Segarra de Gaia" at auction Alexander - August 27, 2022
Spain 1 Peseta no date (1936-1939) "Segarra de Gaia" at auction Alexander - August 27, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 27, 2022
Condition MS63
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 520 RUB
Spain 1 Peseta no date (1936-1939) "Segarra de Gaia" at auction ibercoin - July 21, 2021
Seller ibercoin
Date July 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
88 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Spain 1 Peseta no date (1936-1939) "Segarra de Gaia" at auction Schulman - March 4, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date March 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1 Peseta no date (1936-1939) "Segarra de Gaia" at auction Stephen Album - September 15, 2017
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 15, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Peseta no date (1936-1939) "Segarra de Gaia" at auction HERVERA - October 18, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date October 18, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Peseta no date (1936-1939) "Segarra de Gaia" at auction Stephen Album - September 20, 2014
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 20, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Peseta 1936 "Segarra de Gaia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

