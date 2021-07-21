1 Peseta no date (1936-1939) "Segarra de Gaia". Brass (Spain, II Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Peseta no date (1936-1939) "Segarra de Gaia". Brass. This brass coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Segarra de Gaia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4861 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place January 21, 2011.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (1) VF (4) Condition (slab) MS63 (1)